Heavy rain and thunderstorms return late Wednesday night

Light rain showers will continue for most Tuesday evening as an area of low pressure passes through northern Illinois. A cold front following the low (rather weak cold front) will pass south Wednesday morning. This front will remain to our south for much of Wednesday as high pressure builds in to our north across Wisconsin. Winds across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois will shift around to the northwest, but temperatures Wednesday will be slightly warmer than Tuesday as we should see a little more sunshine during the early afternoon.

By Wednesday night the front to the south will begin to lift back north as a warm front, moving to around I-88 by Thursday morning. An increase in moisture and instability will cause widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop, lifting north with the front and reaching the Stateline a little before Midnight. Heavy rain will be likely with a few of thunderstorms possibly producing small hail, but severe weather is not expected.

The showers and storms are expected to remain in place through much of Thursday morning, lifting north into Wisconsin by the afternoon. As they do, temperatures will then warm into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon and evening. Thursday evening will be very mild. While a few isolated showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during that time, much of the afternoon and evening is expected to remain dry.

As a cold front moves in from the west Thursday night, thunderstorms will move back in moving from west to east by Friday morning. The severe risk will remain low during that time, but a few stronger storms (with wind and hail) could be possible for a few counties near the Mississippi River. High temperatures Friday will be reached before the sun comes up, with temperature then expected to fall during the afternoon Friday.

Rainfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday morning could add up to over an inch in some locations.