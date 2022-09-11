There are heavy and widespread showers across the majority of the Stateline as of 6:00am. This will continue for the next few hours but by Sunday evening, rain will move out for a little bit of time. However, a low stalling over our area will keep rain chances around overnight and into Monday.

Rain for Monday will be heavy in the morning and there will be continued pockets of heavy rain through the day until the rain moves out by Monday evening. We will see conditions improve for the remainder of the work week.

A Flood Watch will be in effect at 7am for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and McHenry Counties through late tonight. For Carroll, Jo Daviess, and Stephenson Counties, it will be in effect through Monday morning. And Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties through Monday afternoon. There is also a Flood Advisory already in effect for Lee, Ogle, and Winnebago Counties until 12pm this afternoon.

The rain is reducing visibility out there. As of 5:30am, Rockford is down to three miles of visibility, Rochelle is at seven, Freeport and DeKalb are at four. Make sure to reduce speed and drive with caution with the rain and visibility issues.

We had windy conditions out there the last two days and that is going to carry over into our Sunday. Gusts overnight were around 15-20mph but today they will increase to 25 to even 35mph. Once again it will stay windy overnight into Monday.

Thanks to a lot of cloud cover with the rain overnight, temperatures are in the upper 50s northwest of Rockford. In Rockford and areas southeast, temperatures are a little bit warmer, in the lower 60s Sunday morning. This will not be the case the next few mornings with our temperatures falling into the mid to even lower 50s the next few nights/mornings.

Daytime highs Sunday will be significantly cooler than the lower 80s we saw the last several days. Our high was achieved early in the day. The remainder of Sunday temperatures will only be in the upper 50s/very low 60s. Overnight temperatures will also be cooler than they have been the last few nights only in the mid to lower 50s.

If you do not like the cooler weather there is some good news. Temperatures will rebound by Tuesday back into the lower 70s. By midweek though they will rise back into the mid to upper 70s. Into the end of the work week we will see gradual warming.