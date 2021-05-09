Heavy rain falls for parts of the area Saturday night

Clouds were quick to thicken Saturday afternoon holding temperatures for most in the 50s. Following the increase in cloud cover the rain was quick to move in Saturday evening, falling for most of Saturday night.

But the rainfall wasn’t evenly distributed from north to south. Rainfall totals over one inch fell along and south of I-88 and up through parts of Carroll and southern Jo Daviess counties. Totals over two inches fell across the southwest suburbs of Chicago, as well as in Northwest Indiana.

Most of the rain locally wrapped up early Mother’s Day leaving skies mostly cloudy for the remainder of the morning. Drier air following the passage of low pressure to the south, as well as warmer air moving into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois during the afternoon, allowed high temperatures to climb into the low 60s for most.

While a sprinkle or light shower remains possible after Midnight Sunday, drier skies are expected for much of the week. Temperatures are also expected to warm a bit further and closer to 70 degrees, near average, by the end of the week and weekend. That may also be when the chance for rain returns after a several day dry stretch.