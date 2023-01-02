We have remained a bit cool today, with temperatures in the low 40s for many of us. But if we look to the South and West, we see some of the warmer air that will be inching closer overnight tonight with our next weather system. Tonight, rain moves through as temperatures fall only a few degrees into the mid 30s. That rain could be heavy rain at times, and we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Futurecast brings rain chances into the area starting around 10/11PM, with some heavier pockets of rain within the initial line of showers.

Steadier rain continues through the night, with even a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Rain chances gradually move out into the day tomorrow, with still a few scattered chances later in the day. Then, we will see some snow moves in on the back end of the system.

Temperatures tomorrow reach to the 40s for most across the area, with scattered showers gradually working out later into the day.

High temperatures tomorrow will be determined by the placement of the warm front lifting North. It is possible that we could see a temperature gradient across the area ranging from the 30s to the 60s. Areas South of I-88 have the best chance of being on the warmer side.

As cold air filters in behind the system, snow showers persist in the area on Wednesday and Thursday. The low-pressure system stalls out overhead, keeping some moisture in the area to allow for snow chances. Accumulations do not look to be very high, but we could see around a half inch to an inch of snow Wednesday into Thursday.

That colder air keeps us a bit cooler toward next weekend as well, with our warmest day coming tomorrow. The cooler air brings us back closer to normal, but we still remain a bit above average through that time. The above average weather does not go away very quickly either, with the Climate Prediction Center outlook favoring above normal temperatures into the middle of January. In the short term, we look see heavy rain overnight tonight, and then we are drying out with much warmer temperatures tomorrow. A cold front brings us back down to reality for the end of the week, with snow chances Wednesday and Thursday.