The weather pattern is set to turn a little more active through the holiday weekend. Several storm systems moving in from the west will bring numerous rounds of showers into the Stateline, along with the risk of heavy rain.

High pressure to the southeast will keep conditions quiet through most of Tuesday night. Temperatures during the afternoon warmed into the low to mid 30s, which is seasonable for mid-December. Under a partly cloudy sky night overnight lows will dip into the mid-20s.

Temperatures will continue their climb Wednesday afternoon into the low 40s as a southerly wind brings in the warm air. High pressure to the north, however, will help shift winds to the east as a stationary boundary sinks south of the area Wednesday night. As it does, a couple storm systems out west will begin to move across the Plains bringing with them an increase in moisture. As the moisture moves along the stalled boundary several rounds of showers will occur, taking us through Christmas Eve and Day.

Dew point temperatures rising into the 40s, even upper 40s, for several days is rare for late December. This will lead to some heavy rain, and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two, across the Midwest – including the Stateline – Sunday night and Monday. Rainfall totals could rise between an inch to two inches between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The rainy pattern will continue into early next week before drying out towards the middle to end of the week.

While temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s through Christmas, the high moisture may lead to more fog and low clouds which would keep temperatures a little cooler. If we do end up seeing fog through the holiday, it has the potential to become dense in some locations which could impact travel. So those with plans to travel should monitor the forecast throughout the week.