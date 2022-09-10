We had yet another day where temperatures reached into the low 80s for many, and this was the 5th day in a row where Rockford reached at least 80°. But notice the one spot that sticks out: Galena only reached 70° for their high temperature as rain and clouds moved in early in the day with a cold front passing through.

That cold front continues to bring down temperatures across the entire Stateline, reaching the low 60s overnight tonight. Rain also becomes more widespread through the overnight hours as well.

Rain remains widespread through much of tomorrow, as waves of showers continue to spin around this cutoff low pressure system. It also looks to be a bit breezy out of the North. Temperatures only reach the mid-60s, nearly 20 degrees cooler than it was Saturday afternoon!

Time out the rain with Futurecast here: Pockets of rain, heavy at times, continues through much of the day Sunday and even into Monday as well.

Total rainfall amounts could be fairly significant, with some areas that could see anywhere from 2 to 5″ of rainfall possible, due to the nature of these rain showers continuing to wrap around and go over the same areas over and over again. There is a localized flooding risk in low-lying areas.

Temperatures are quick to rebound though, as we are back in the upper 70s already by mid-week, and the warmth looks to be here to stay. The Climate Prediction Center Outlook over the period 6 to 10 days out. This outlook does not indicate how warm it will be, but the darker colors signify a higher confidence in seeing temperatures above normal during the time span listed.

The 7-Day forecast remains fairly active early on with temperatures remaining in the 60s Sunday and Monday, and the rain showers during that time. We have another chance early on Tuesday as a few lingering showers may stick around, but we warm back up and clear out toward the middle and end of the week.