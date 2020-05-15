Heavy Rain Producing Thunderstorms Moving in Tonight

A few of you may have woken up to the sound of a different alarm clock this morning. That's because much of the Stateline woke up to heavy rain and quite a bit of thunder. In fact, one bolt of lightning struck just outside the station as I was constructing my forecast. I could tell you that after that, my need for coffee significantly dropped. As the first round comes to a close, it has left behind some pretty heft rainfall totals as of 9AM, with most locations registered amounts between .5" and 1". Sterling came in on top with a whopping 1.07" of rainfall, followed by Rockford with .85". Fortunately, we'll get a break from the rain during the mid-day hours before we see the potential for another round late this evening.

As the heavier activity comes to a close, we'll be left with cloudy skies and a few light showers heading into mid-day. Some model guidance this morning did show some hints of a little bit of clearing taking place during the afternoon and early evening. If any sunshine were to peek through the cloud cover, that would only help provide more fuel or instability for storms that formulate later today. Another component that could have compromised our severe potential is the activity we saw push through this morning. This could have stabilized our atmosphere, however, it only takes a few hours of daylight heating to replace the lost instability.