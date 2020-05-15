Heavy Rain Producing Thunderstorms Moving in Tonight

Most of the severe weather Thursday evening has remained to the south and southwest, but thunderstorms have increased now across northwest Illinois and will continue to move east and northeast through the night. Thunderstorms will heavy rain are now moving through Carroll County, with additional thunderstorms moving into Whiteside County.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Whiteside and Lee counties through 1am Friday, with a Flash Flood Watch remaining in effect for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties. A few gusty thunderstorms will be possible just north of a warm front, currently positioned between I-80 and I-88, but most of the severe weather will remain to the south.
Frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will remain our biggest threats through 2am.