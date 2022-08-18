Isolated showers, and even a few reports of funnel clouds, occurred the last couple of days as subtle and weak upper level disturbances moved through the Midwest. But the rain will become a little more heavy and steady through the weekend as several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected through Sunday.

Skies will remain mostly clear Thursday night, however, a line of thunderstorms moving through Iowa will continue to move east and southeast through the night. As this line encounters a little more dry air over the Stateline, they should continue to weaken. However, we’ll likely see few showers and isolated storms hold together long enough to impact parts of northwest Illinois through sunrise. As the line of showers continue to move east through the morning, a general weakening trend can be expected.

Winds will remain from the south during the afternoon which should be enough to give temperatures a little more of a boost into the low 80s.

An upper level low quickly moving across the Midwest will slow as it nears Iowa Friday, allowing a few stronger storms to develop west of the Mississippi River Friday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are likely locally late afternoon, with a heavier rain falling Friday evening.

The heavier rain Friday night should be coming to an end by Saturday morning, but additional thunderstorms will occur as both the surface low and upper level low near the Stateline. While instability won’t be terribly high, quickly rising air throughout the atmosphere could not only produce a few stronger thunderstorms during the afternoon, but also the chance for a few funnel clouds with any of the more vigorous shower or storm activity. Heavy rainfall will also occur with totals possibly reaching one inch, or higher, for some.

Sunday we’ll also see a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, but coverage should be less than that of Saturday. Highs through the weekend will only warm into the middle to upper 70s.