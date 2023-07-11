A stalled cold front Tuesday afternoon became the focal point for a few isolated thunderstorms, developing in southern Lee and DeKalb counties. Stronger thunderstorms formed closer to Chicago, producing heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Over the last couple of hours, the storms have weakened and diminished as they’ve moved south. While an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out through sunset south of I-88, most areas will remain dry, but cloudy.

Highs today made it into the mid-80s, warming to 85 degrees in Rockford. Since then, temperatures have been slowing dropping back through the 70s. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 60s, only rising into the upper 70s Wednesday.

Thunderstorms developing over the Plains late Tuesday evening will continue to grow, forming into a cluster of storms after Midnight. These will move east/southeast through the night, crossing over into northern Illinois Wednesday morning. While a weakening trend will be likely, heavy rainfall is possible after sunrise and will last through Noon. Rainfall totals could reach over an inch in locations that receive repeated showers/storms.

Most of the storms should be done early afternoon, but depending on where the warm front ends up afternoon thunderstorms may be possible. If those develop, they would likely pose a wind and hail threat. Isolated thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night with a few afternoon storms possible Thursday.