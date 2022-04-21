We got a much welcomed spring-like day today with sunny skies and temperatures all the way up in the upper 60s across the Stateline.

After that warm day, we are in for some big changes overnight and into the day tomorrow. Rain showers begin later tonight, as clouds increase through the overnight as well.

Rain showers will begin to move in by around 4AM or 5AM overnight, but will become more widespread by 6AM or 7AM.

Rain showers continue through the afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times.

Heavy rain showers last into the evening, but become less widespread after 6PM.

Rain ends late Friday night. Between all of the rain showers we are tracking, we could end up seeing total rainfall close to 1 inch or more in some locations. This could lead to localized flooding in some flood-prone areas.

After the heavy rain Friday, we look to dry back out and warm up significantly into Saturday, with temperatures reaching the 80s for the first time since last October. A warm front lifting North of the Stateline overnight Friday night allows the temperatures to get so high. Along with the warmth, we will also see a strong Southerly wind, potentially gusting up to 40 mph.

But.. what goes up must come down. A cold front from the same system bringing all the warmth for Saturday also brings much cooler weather Sunday and into next week as our temperatures tumble back down into the 50s for most the highs next week.

The 7-Day forecast is definitely a tale of two halves. We get warmth and rain through the weekend, but cooler and drier weather returns for most of next week.

For more details on this forecast, watch this video from the 6PM newscast: