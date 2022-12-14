Another round of heavy rain is beginning to move into northern Illinois and is expected to continue over the next few hours. Flooding will not be a concern as rainfall totals near one inch during that time, but ponding water on the roads is likely to occur. This could create, along with the heavy rainfall, difficult driving conditions Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s during that time, but colder air wrapping in around the low will turn the rain into snow.

This transition appears to take place after 9pm/10pm and continue into the predawn hours of Thursday. Winter weather headlines have been issued just north of the immediate region, nothing locally yet. The transition over to snow may be quick, with heavier bursts of snow occurring during that time.

The heavy, wet snow will continue through the night and may be heavy enough to overcome some of the warmer surface temperatures. If so, slushy accumulations are possible on the roads in northern Illinois. Accumulating snow is likely in southern and central Wisconsin where several inches of snow could fall. Closer to the Stateline snow totals could reach an inch, or a little over, by Thursday morning, lesser amounts to the south.

The precipitation will be done Thursday morning but there could be some impacts on the roads with any slushy snow that may have accumulated. Winds will turn back around to the southwest for Thursday afternoon with temperatures only reaching the mid 30s. Scattered snow showers are likely to occur during the afternoon, picking up a little more in coverage Thursday night. Another 1-2 inches will be possible between any snow showers that fall between Thursday afternoon and Saturday.