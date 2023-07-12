The Stateline received some much needed with totals pushing over an inch in areas just southeast of Rockford like Rochelle and Dekalb. Where rain tracks and storms were not as prominent, there was a little bit lower of rainfall totals.

As of 12:30pm Wednesday afternoon, the majority of the heavy rain is now moving away from the Rockford area. Green and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin are still dealing with heavy rain, but the heaviest is still focused in Boone, DeKalb and McHenry Counties in northern Illinois.

Just because the widespread rain and line of storms has almost cleared the area Wednesday early afternoon, the threat of severe weather is not over yet. The Storm Prediction Center did increase the slight risk just south of U.S. 20 and southward, this is still low level, and the best threat of severe weather is to our southwest in Kansas and Missouri, but the threat is still there later today. Additional storms could develop around 1-2pm and are expected to move through the area into the late afternoon/early evening especially because there is already clearing taking place behind the widespread rain we just saw.

Humidity sticks around for the next few days while we keep rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast across the Stateline. Temperatures will be back to the lower 80s Thursday with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Friday there also remains a chance of thunderstorms as temperatures dip into the mid 80s. Temperatures look to stay fairly consistent in the 80s.