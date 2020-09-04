Heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures possible next week

Skies will remain dry for the start of the holiday weekend with highs Saturday warming into the low 80s. Saturday night a warm front will be placed to the southwest of the immediate Stateline. Along that boundary a complex of thunderstorms are expected to develop over Iowa Saturday night, sliding east/southeast into Illinois Sunday morning. It’s possible that a few of those thunderstorms could pose a hail risk for some during the early morning hours of Sunday.

That boundary will then become stationary across the Midwest and Great Lakes beginning next Monday and lasting through at least Wednesday. With wobbles expected in its placement, it’ll likely cause some big temperature swings throughout the region.

Monday the front should be to the north with highs warming close to 80 degrees. Thunderstorms will be likely to start the day, and end, as a series of mid and upper level disturbances ride along the front. Southwest winds above the surface will continue to pull moisture up from the south, but surface winds are expected to shift around to the north and northeast by Tuesday. The continuous feed of moisture over-top the stalled boundary could lead to periods of heavier rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday. Where that heavy rain sets up will be dictated by where exactly the stalled boundary and jet stream line up. Right now, it looks like that could be right over a portion of the Stateline.

The combination of the northeast wind and cloud cover, as well as rain, will likely keep temperatures close to 70 degrees by Tuesday and only in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.