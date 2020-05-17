Heavy Rainfall Causes Flooding – Prompting Flash Flood Watch and Flood Advisory

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for DeKalb and McHenry counties through Sunday evening, as well as an AERIAL FLOOD ADVISORY for portions of Lee, Boone, McHenry and DeKalb counties through 8pm Sunday evening.

Heavy rain continues to come down across northern Illinois Sunday afternoon, on top of nearly five inches of rain that fell last Thursday. Significant flooding has taken place along creeks, streams and rivers with flooding occurring in low-lying and farm areas. Over one inch of rain has fallen in some locations Sunday, with an additional half an inch to an inch of rain expected for some through the evening. Those living in flood prone areas need to continue to monitor conditions around them as flash flooding could occur later today. Remember to never drive or walk through a flooded area as it doesn’t take much water to knock a person of their feet, or sweep away a mid-sized vehicle. Skies will turn a little more dry through the evening Sunday, but rain showers are expected to continue into Monday.