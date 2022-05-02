As Meteorologist Savanna Brito discussed in the previous post, another round of rain is expected to move in late Monday night, lasting through mid-day Tuesday, before drying out by Tuesday evening. A few light showers are possible around sunset Monday evening, but with dry air still in place it’ll be hard for the rain showers moving in from the west to actually make it to the surface.

As moisture increases ahead of another storm system rain will become more widespread throughout the night and into Tuesday morning. The rain could be heavy at times, especially during the morning commute, which could reduce visibility and cause some minor issues on the roads.

Low pressure passing to our south will also create quite the spread in temperatures where highs across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin will struggle to make it much above 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Areas south of the low, in central Illinois, will easily warm into the 60s and 70s, but that warmth will also increase the chance for a few thunderstorms during the afternoon.

As the low pulls further away from the Stateline the rain will begin to taper in intensity during the afternoon, with drying skies expected Tuesday evening. We may briefly clear out Tuesday night only to have the cloud cover move back in early Wednesday as winds remain from the east and northeast. Where skies do remain clear, however, areas of patchy frost are possible.

Following a dry Wednesday another round of rain is expected to move in Thursday and Friday as yet another low pressure system slips to our south. Like Tuesday’s system, this one will also hold on to an east/northeast wind which will help keep high temperatures in the upper 50s both days.

Rainfall totals throughout the week could range anywhere between two and two and a half inches, with about an inch of that coming in Monday night and Tuesday and the rest of it falling between Thursday and Friday.