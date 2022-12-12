The sunshine has been hard to come by as of late with clouds remaining thick Monday. Temperatures did warm into the low 40s, but there wasn’t much of a rise from where temperatures started out at in the morning. Under cloudy skies Monday night lows will only drop a few more degrees, into the low to mid 30s.

A large storm system moving in from the west will bring heavy snow across the Plains and Midwest, with severe weather across the southern Plains and Gulf states. In between, a chilly rain is expected for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Skies will remain dry through Tuesday afternoon but as moisture increases during the day, rain showers will move in. This will most likely take place after 4pm, overspreading much of the region through the evening.

The rain is expected to turn heavy Tuesday evening and night before tapering off Wednesday morning. While a little instability develops Tuesday night, any risk for thunder should remain low. The rain may come to an end, or at least become scattered, during the afternoon Wednesday before returning Wednesday evening.

Rainfall totals will range between half an inch to an inch between Tuesday and Wednesday. With an unsettled and colder weather pattern setting in through the end of the week and weekend, scattered snow showers are likely beginning Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Some accumulation is expected but should remain minor.