Heavy snow accumulations likely south of the immediate Stateline; Some minor snow accumulations possible locally

A major winter storm is set to move across the middle of the country bringing significant snowfall totals to parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan Tuesday night through Thursday. Locally, there will be *some* parts of the area that see accumulating snow, but there will also be some locations that see no snow at all.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches have been issued in the areas set to receive some of the more impactful snowfall, from Missouri through Indiana. Temperatures on Tuesday will continue to warm through the morning, coming close to 40 degrees before a strong cold front pushes through the region mid-day. Behind the cold front, high pressure moving down the High Plains will eventually settle into the Midwest and Great Lakes. A few light showers are possible ahead of the front during the afternoon Tuesday, with the majority of that precipitation occurring southeast of Rockford. A changeover to snow is expected Tuesday evening, lasting into much of Tuesday night.

Some of the light snow will spread north through Wednesday morning, impacting northern Illinois and possibly far southern Wisconsin. The heaviest snow, however, will fall further downstate where totals could reach 10+ inches during that time! Given the strong dynamics of the storm system, a sharp cut-off in snow totals are expected on the northern edge and could cut right through the Stateline. This could mean portions of Lee, DeKalb and southern Whiteside counties could end up with a few inches, while areas to the north could only end up with a dusting to an inch, to possibly no snow at all.

The overall trend of the storm system has been to shift a little more to the south. A shift to the north is possible, but does look low at this point. The first system will be moving out by Wednesday evening with a second storm system developing to the southwest and moving in Wednesday night, Thursday morning. This second one may take a little more of a track south, completely bypassing the area all together.