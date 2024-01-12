–This story will be updated–

Our second winter storm of the week in here, producing heavy snow and strong winds across the Stateline. Many locations in Northern Illinois have already seen upwards of 6″ of snow, with more still to come.

Visibility becoming more of a concern this afternoon and evening with winds beginning to pick up, gusting close to 30 mph as of 1PM. This is bringing visibility down under a mile in many spots as conditions may still worsen through the evening, especially across NW Illinois.

As the entire Stateline remains under a WINTER STORM WARNING this afternoon, portions of NW Illinois will transition to a BLIZZARD WARNING at 5PM. Pockets of heavy snow, paired with wind gusts of near 50 mph may produce near zero visibility along with blowing and drifting snow. Travel may become dangerous across the area later this evening, especially within the blizzard warning.

It does appear now that the rain/snow line will remain to the South of I-88, indicating that precipitation will be all snow to the North. As cooler air moves in later tonight, winds will pick up and snow will become fluffier. This will allow for more blowing and drifting and worsen visibility later tonight. Blowing and drifting snow remains a concern through Saturday afternoon, though the Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings will expire at 12PM.