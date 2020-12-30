Heavy snow continues to fall over the Stateline Tuesday evening

Winter Storm Warnings remain in place for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening, lasting through Wednesday morning. The snow was quick to move in this afternoon, reducing visibility down to half a mile and rapidly accumulating on the roads given the intensity of the snowfall.

Snowfall rates of half an inch, to an inch, per hour will be possible through the evening, especially over far northern and northwest Illinois. Thundersnow was reported in Iowa earlier in the evening, only increasing the snowfall intensity there. The combination of higher snowfall rates and reduced visibility will make driving Tuesday evening very dangerous. Already numerous accidents have been reported in the area.

So far, locally, snowfall totals have added up to near three inches after a few hours of heavy snow. But we will continue to see the snow fall through much of the evening before a transition over to sleet and freezing rain takes place. This has already occurred in western Illinois and southern Iowa. Before that transition, however, another band of heavy snow moving in from eastern Iowa could push snow totals up to nearly eight or nine inches for portions of northwest and north-central Illinois. As of 6pm the Rockford Airport has reported 2.6 inches of snow.

As the snow lightens up in intensity the visibility will begin to improve. A surge of warmer air moving in from the south will help to bring temperatures up close to freezing late in the evening and overnight. As this occurs, the snow will mix with sleet before switching over to freezing rain during the overnight.

This looks to take place after 9pm or 10pm south of Rockford, for counties such as Whiteside, Lee and DeKalb. The transition to more of a wintry mix may take place a little later further north – from near Highway 20, northward. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch, or higher, are possible after Midnight and through early Wednesday morning. Most of the heavier precipitation will be coming to an end around Midnight with lighter precipitation occurring through the morning. As for snow totals, Rockford is looking to receive between about 6″-8″, with higher amounts possibly further north and west. Freeport could receive between 7″-8″, Belvidere between 5″-7″ and Rochelle between 3″-6″.

If you do not have to be out on the roads tonight, don’t! Nearly all roads in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are being reported as completely snow/ice covered. Conditions may improve slightly by Wednesday morning, but there will still likely be an impact to the morning commute.