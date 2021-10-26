High Pressure Brings Short-Lived Break From This Rainy Weather Pattern

Month vs. Month:

Remember when Rockford posted it’s 9th driest September on record? Well, that is now a thing of the past, considering the fact that our total monthly rainfall for October sits at a staggering 4.86″. This currently ranks 7th for wettest Octobers on record. While it’s safe to say that your rain gear can take a break and remain at home today, it’ll be wise to dress warmly before you head out.

Quiet, Less Windy Tuesday:

Radiational cooling was in full-effect Monday night, thanks to an area of high pressure approaching from the west. This has resulted in a much cooler start to our day, with most of us landing in the mid to upper 30s. For those that end up closer to the freezing mark of 32°, you may walk out to the sight of patchy frost. Thankfully, this brisk and fall-like start doesn’t spell the forecast for the rest of our Tuesday.

Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures are expected to climb to seasonable levels, in the mid to upper 50s. With high pressure continuing to settle in, rain chances stay away for not only today but for much of Wednesday. Guidance does show we glide into the overnight hours under a mostly clear sky, with a few more clouds moving in by tomorrow morning. This is all in response to our next storm system that will likely bring rain chances come Thursday.

Rainy Thursday:

While clouds will continue to thicken up on Wednesday, any chance for showers does remain west of the region. It’s not until late Wednesday night into Thursday morning that models do show an increase in moisture, resulting in a chance for scattered showers at first. Showers look to become more widespread as we prepare to jump into Thursday afternoon, with chances continuing into the early stages of Friday. As this area of low pressure begins to drift away from the Stateline, drier conditions are likely to ensue just in time for Friday night’s high school football match-ups.