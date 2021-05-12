High Pressure Remains Dominant, More Sunshine on the Way

Another Frosty Start:

If our overnight lows the past few nights have you checking the calendar to see what month we’re in, I wouldn’t be surprised. For the second morning in a row, the Stateline is waking up to chilly temperatures and the threat for frost. Under mostly clear skies, overnight lows were able to drop into the low to mid 30s in most spots, with Rockford falling to 35°.

For those that ended closer to the freezing mark of 32°, you had a better chance at walking out to some frost. But with temps quickly rising due to this morning’s sunshine, the National Weather Service has already cancelled the Frost Advisory for our northern Illinois counties. I’m sure southern Wisconsin will be quick to follow. However, I would have that heavier jacket on if you’re planning on stepping out early. The good news is, we’ve most likely seen the last of the frost for the season.

Sunshine Continues:

Tuesday’s average cloud cover at the Rockford International Airport registered at 20%, the lowest average since April 3rd. A similar story is on tap today, as high pressure remains in control. Along with your jacket, grab a pair of sunglasses before heading out as today features just as much sunshine.

Guidance once again does show the chance for a few clouds to pop up during the afternoon hours, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. This will make for a pleasant afternoon for outdoor activities, with quiet conditions expected for the late-day drive. Although mostly clear skies are expected overnight, we thankfully won’t have to worry about the threat for frost as lows fall into the upper 30s. As we head into Thursday and Friday, this high pressure system barely moves, allowing for this dry stretch to persist. Both days feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures climbing up to the 70° by Friday afternoon.