High Pressure Slow to Move, Comfortable Stretch Stays Put

Cooler This Time Around:

What a picture-perfect weekend huh? Both Saturday and Sunday featured high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, with comfortable dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Now, if you were a big fan of that, you’ll be happy to know there’s more of the same in store we roll into the upcoming work week. We’ll take it, considering the fact that we were hazy, hot, and humid about a week ago, with highs soaring into the low 90s.

High Pressure Overhead:

Sunday’s cold front helped bring this cooler, less humid air-mass into the Stateline from the north. Now, an area of high pressure meandering overhead will keep this air-mass in place over the next few days. Monday kicks off with a very refreshing start, with temperatures at most of our local airports falling into the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine early on in the day will give way a few more clouds by the afternoon hours.

Rain Chances Remain Slim:

With clouds bubbling up, and air rising at a decent rate in the low-levels of the atmosphere, an isolated late-day shower or two will be possible. Otherwise, much of the daylight hours will remain dry and comfortable, with highs falling short of the 80° mark. More of the same is expected for Tuesday, with the only exception being that our wind flow will be slightly warmer out of the west-southwest. This will help push our temperatures closer-to-average, with highs topping out in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. However, the humidity remains non-existent as dew point temperatures sit in the upper 50s.