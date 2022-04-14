A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7pm CDT for Wisconsin counties in the Stateline. However, Illinois counties in the viewing area were upgraded to a High Wind Warning earlier today. Winds may gust up to 60mph at times. Tie down any loose objects outdoors. Gusts are in the 40-50mph range.



We started the day off mostly sunny but clouds have increased over the last few hours turning our skies partly to mostly cloudy.

After the strong and fast moving cold front passed Wednesday, cooler temperatures have settled in. The colder than average weather pattern will continue through Easter Weekend.

Thursday daytime highs will be right around 50 degrees, most if not all of the Stateline counties staying in the 40s. Overnight Thursday, expect lows in the mid 30s.

We have some light snow flurries/rain off to the northwest of the Stateline this afternoon. This is along the next front that will pass the area, but not much precipitation will come out of this. The next chance of a more measurable rain will come late in the day on Easter Sunday into early next week. We could see a few snow flurries mix in with this due to the colder temperatures.

Midweek next week is when we are tracking another system, but we will see temperatures warm back up a bit closer to normal ahead of the weathermaker.