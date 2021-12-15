High Wind Warning Wednesday Night into Thursday, Few Strong Thunderstorms Possible

High Wind Warning:

A powerful and quick-moving storm system has prompted the issuance of a high wind warning not only for us here in the Stateline, but for many across the central United States. As of early Wednesday morning, high wind warnings stretch a grand total of 1500+ miles, from extreme western Arizona to the the upper peninsula of Michigan. Although the Stateline will see historic warmth this afternoon, it will quickly be overshadowed by the strong winds that usher in by the evening commute gets underway.

What to Expect?

Locally, our high wind warning will be in place from 6PM Wednesday evening to 9AM Thursday morning. It’s during this time that winds will be capable of gusting up to 50-60 mph, with isolated gusts over 60 mph. Winds this strong are equivalent to the wind strength that’s needed for a thunderstorm to be considered severe. How can you prepare ahead of time? You’ll more than likely want to bring in any outdoor furniture or any inflatable/lightweight holiday decorations before the strongest winds arrive.

Sporadic, even widespread power outages, will also be a big possibility. So it’ll be a great idea to have some sort of backup plan or emergency kit ready in the event that you lose power this evening or overnight tonight. Shower chances will be widely scattered throughout our Wednesday, with chances increasing into the early hours of tonight. Guidance shows a thin line of showers and embedded thunderstorms pushing on through the region between 8PM and 1AM.

Severe Threat:

While the potential for severe weather is significantly higher to the north and west of the Stateline, a few warnings may still be necessary with any storms, simply given the amount of wind that will be present as they pass through. Once the associated cold front is to our east, sunshine makes a big returns for Thursday. Along with the sunshine however does come a lingering breeze as we could still see gusts up to 35 mph.