The dry skies and warmth will be coming to an end late Monday night as a rather strong cold front moves across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Skies have been mostly cloudy for much of Monday afternoon, but despite that temperatures were still able to warm into the middle 70s thanks to the gusty southerly winds. Those winds are expected to continue Monday night and Tuesday but turn to the northwest Tuesday afternoon, bringing temperatures down into the 50s.

Skies remain cloudy Monday evening as showers quickly lift north through Iowa and into the Upper Midwest. Rain chances locally will increase between 8pm and 10pm, overspreading most of the region by Tuesday morning. A steady, and at times heavy, rain is expected throughout the day before coming to an end Tuesday night.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach over one inch area wide, with a few locations possibly nearing an inch and a half. This would be the highest rainfall amount the Stateline has experienced in over a month, when 0.90 inches fell on September 12th and 4.46 inches on the 11th. Flooding is not expected given the dry conditions leading up to Tuesday’s rain, however, the leaves scattered around could clog storm drains and gutters if not cleared away. Take time to do that before the rain moves in Monday evening.

The rain will come to an end Wednesday with high pressure moving in. Temperatures will remain in the 50s through the end of the week.