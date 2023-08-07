The majority of the rain this past weekend missed us to the south, leaving many across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin without a drop. While there are some opportunities for rainfall this week, it looks like the heaviest may once again bypass us to the south.

Skies will remain partly cloudy and dry Monday night. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s. Tuesday will start off with sunshine, but cloud cover will gradually increase for the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will warm into the low 80s. A weak upper-level impulse moving across the Midwest may be just enough to generate an isolated shower/storm during the afternoon. This would be during peak heating of the afternoon. Widespread rain is not expected and it’s likely that most will end up dry once again.

Any shower chance Tuesday afternoon will come to an end by sunset, leaving skies partly cloudy Tuesday night. A stronger storm system will move into the Midwest Wednesday, but once again it appears that the heavier rain will fall south as the storm track moves through southern Illinois.

We need the rain, even after some heavy downpours during the month of July. The Rockford Airport has only received a ‘trace’ of rain, which is nearly an inch below where we should be for the first week of August. Looking back to the beginning of June we are just over a three-and-a-half-inch deficit, and just under a three-and-a-half-inch deficit since the beginning of January. Dry to moderate drought conditions persist across northern Illinois, while extreme drought conditions have developed for some in southern Wisconsin.