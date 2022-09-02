August was a warm month, but our average high temperature was only a touch above normal. Meanwhile, we received more than double the normal amount of rainfall for the month of August in Rockford. Locations closer to Chicago ended up seeing below normal precipitation, so this just goes to show how thunderstorm activity can concentrate rainfall over smaller areas.

We looks to stay dry overnight tonight, but we will feel fairly humid. Temperatures only fall into the upper 60s due to higher dew points, despite partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, temperatures are quick to rise into the 80s, as rain and storm chances move in for the afternoon and evening with an approaching cold front.

Scattered storms work in for the afternoon and evening, with some fairly heavy downpours possible due to the high moisture content in the atmosphere.

After the rain and storm chances Saturday, the rest of the holiday weekend forecast is looking much calmer and quieter. The cold front clears us out and cools us down for Sunday and Monday. If you have any outdoor plans for those days, consider this your official weather team “green light” for good weather those days!

A warmer air mass is quick to return following the holiday weekend, as temperatures return to the low and mid 80s for the majority of the week, and that remains the case into the middle of September as well. The Climate Prediction Center Outlook is favoring above normal temperatures for the 8th through the 12th.

The 7-Day forecast showcases the chance for showers and storms Saturday, followed by pleasant conditions for the rest of the holiday weekend, then gradually warming high temperatures for much of next week.