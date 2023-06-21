Hot and dry conditions are going to continue over the next few days. We’ve seen a major lack of rainfall not only the last few weeks but most of May and June as well. At least we had a few days during the month of May we saw some rain but so far in June Rockford has only received 0.37″. The average during the 1st through the 21st of June is about 3.64″, so we are seeing a huge deficit. The last time we saw a soaking rain over an inch and a half was back on February 27th.

Hazy conditions are expected to continue the next few days as well. There will be light levels of near surface smoke across the Stateline at least through Friday. This will likely continue into the days to follow too. There is an Air Quality Alert for southern Wisconsin through Friday night and McHenry County in northern Illinois until midnight tonight.

The dry stretch will continue at least until Saturday night. Much of the Stateline will likely not see rain until overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This would be the next best chance over the next several days, right now it does not look like much.

Temperatures stay warm through the weekend then a cold front will cool us down for the start of next week. Thursday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Friday and into the first half of the weekend look for well above normal temperatures in the lower 90s. Sunday still will be hot as we will likely see temperatures still in the upper 80s. By Monday temperatures cool down a bit, into the lower 80s, which is where we should be for this time of year.