It was a warm afternoon across the Stateline with quite a bit of sunshine! Compare this to yesterday when the sun didn’t come out until the afternoon, which is part of why we ended up a bit warmer for our highs this afternoon.

A few clouds begin to roll in tonight, but skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will not fall quite as far as the last few nights, only reaching the mid-50s across the area.

Father’s Day tomorrow kicks off with a lot of sunshine once again, but clouds begin to fill in toward the middle of the day, leaving us under a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon and evening. Spotty rain chances start to work into the area for the evening, but most will remain dry.

A perfect activity for Father’s Day could include going to a festival, such as Old Settlers Days in Rockton! The weather will be great for it, with a few mild evenings in store with only a few showers possible Sunday evening and night.

Rain chances start to work their way in Sunday afternoon and evening, but coverage will not be very high. Most of the area may remain completely dry. A few storms are also possible toward the later part of the evening into the night. Showers and storms will fade by Monday morning.

Total rainfall from this system will not be very high, with many spots only picking up less than 0.1″ through Monday. Some spots underneath any storms may see totals a bit higher, but most will miss out on any soaking rain.

Drought conditions look to continue expanding across the Stateline into the week ahead. Already most of the Stateline is experiencing a Moderate Drought, with some areas near Chicago and across Central Illinois experiencing a Severe Drought. If we continue to see little rain for the week ahead, these drought conditions will continue to worsen.

The lack of rainfall just keeps stacking up, becoming more evident over the last few weeks. The Rockford airport has only recorded 0.37″ of rain so far in the month of June. This is over 2.5″ short for where we should be this far into the month. The last time we saw a soaking rain of more than 0.25″ was over a month ago, and that streak looks to continue into next week.

Other than a few small chances for rain on Father’s Day lasting into early Monday morning, rain chances are scarce going forward for the rest of the week. Summer-like temperatures also settle in to close out Spring and Start summer, with upper 80s and low 90s stacking up in a row for most of next week.