It was yet another warm day in the Stateline, with highs reaching into the 80s once again. Some spots West of I-39 stayed a bit cooler for the afternoon, due to some rain and even a few storms keeping dew points higher and temperatures lower. Rockford reached 86° for the afternoon, the warmest we have been since June 3rd.

Skies will remain cloudy tonight, keeping our temperatures a bit higher than the last few nights, when we fell to the 40s and 50s. A spotty shower or storm cannot be ruled out, mainly West of I-39 once again. However, most will remain dry overnight.

It will be another hot day in the Stateline tomorrow as clouds move out, leading to sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs reach back into the mid and even upper 80s under that sunshine.

A blocking pattern sets up next week where a ridge of high pressure develops North of a cutoff low pressure, stalling out the weather for a period of time. Locally, this means lots of sunshine and warmth for us for much of the week ahead.

Unfortunately, the blocking pattern also means rain chances are very low for the week ahead, with some computer models predicting we could see no additional rainfall through Friday. Meanwhile, the cutoff low-pressure system may bring upwards of 4″ of rain for some across the Southeast.

The rainfall deficit just keeps growing, as we are now seeing the 4th driest start to the month of June since at least 1950. Only 0.37″ of rain has fallen at the Rockford airport for the entire month so far. If we see no additional rain before the month is up, this would be driest June since 1922.

The aforementioned blocking pattern also leads to a persistent Easterly flow aloft. This means that any smoke coming off Canadian Wildfires may get caught in that flow, blowing our way for much of the week ahead. Expect some slightly hazy skies at least through mid-week.

Summer kicks off this week with temperatures that will feel much more like summer. Highs will consistently reach the upper 80s and low 90s for the entire week ahead, with lots of sunshine and very few chances for rain through the week ahead. A few small chances work in for next weekend, but there is still plenty of uncertainty regarding any potential system that far out.