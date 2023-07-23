Chalk Sunday afternoon up as a near perfect summer day. High temperatures topped out in the lower 80s, with a plentiful amount of sunshine. Spotty storms remained much further South, leading to a gorgeous Sunday afternoon in the Stateline. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall back into the low 60s, close to the current few points. This may allow for some patchy fog to develop, similar to some spots saw Saturday night.

Tomorrow brings a warmer afternoon in the Stateline with some spots reaching close to 90 degrees for the afternoon high. Isolated showers and storms may develop into the afternoon and evening, with a few of having the potential to be strong.

While the coverage of the storms may not be all that great, we may need to watch for some of the isolated storms to become strong or severe. The coverage has been trending downward lately, but something still to watch for!

The Storm Prediction Center has placed far Western portions of the viewing area under a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather, noting the threats for isolated damaging winds and hail.

As we get into the new week, we will start to see weather that really makes it feel like July. The heat dome currently bringing pockets of triple-digit heat to the Southwest will gradually work its way toward the Central portion of the country, bringing with it an abnormally warm air mass. This is characterized by temperatures near 70°F, even about a half mile up in the atmosphere. This air mass would easily support surface temperatures near or above 90°, but we will need to see how each day progresses with the smaller intricacies in the lower levels. Either way, this will likely bring our hottest stretch of the year so far!

One of the small things we look out for regarding forecast high temperatures is how much it might or might not rain on any given day. Since the clouds and rain would limit the highs for the afternoon, we will need to watch for any of these chances to see how they might change the forecast. There is still quite a range of uncertainty with the forecast highs as a result, since areas that see early day thunderstorms and clouds may see afternoon high temperatures as much as 6-8° cooler than areas that remain dry and sunny.

Even considering all that, it appears that we may reach the 90° mark at least a few days in a row this week. Right now, we have forecast 92° for Wednesday and Friday in Rockford, along with a steamy 95° high on Thursday. If we hit the 90-degree mark all three of those days, it would be the first time in over a year since we saw three consecutive days hit that mark. We haven’t strung even two of those such days together since early June, nearly 2 months ago.

Along with the heat also returns the humidity. This will help to fuel some of those daily storm chances. Even if we don’t see storms, it will still be quite hot each of those days, with dew points surging into the 70s at times this week.

A good stretch of above normal temperatures is on the way this week, with nearly daily storm chances each day. While most will remain dry each day, a short downpour or rumble of thunder can ruin outdoor plans in a hurry, so make sure to keep your eyes to the sky most of these afternoons!