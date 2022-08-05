It was a bright and sunny day today as temperatures reached the upper 80s for most across the Stateline, including 90° in Rockford. We saw heat index values well into the 90s for the afternoon, as dew points remained in the 70s. That’s where they still remain this evening, as temperatures fall to around the 70-degree mark.

Tomorrow, we are even warmer, as temperatures reach the low 90s for most across the Stateline. In addition to the heat, it will continue to feel quite humid, with dew points in the 70s.

This will lead to heat index values close to triple digits across the Stateline, especially as we get later into the afternoon Saturday.

Some locations have a higher confidence that heat index values could get above 105°F, which meets the criteria for a Heat Advisory. Our Westernmost counties of Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside are under that advisory tomorrow afternoon.

Eventually, we will cool back down a bit with rain chances moving in for Sunday. Initially, heavy downpours and storm chances begin before 6AM Sunday morning, and we keep the chances for showers through the afternoon and into Monday as well.

Those rain chances Sunday and Monday drop our temperatures down significantly for early next week, but we return to the mid 80s as we get toward the middle of next week.