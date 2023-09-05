Heat Continues:

For the second day in a row, all of our local airport made the climb into the low 90s. In fact, Rockford’s high of 92° was the hottest temperature on Labor Day in over a decade! But you may have noticed that the air had a more humid feel to it Monday afternoon.

That’s because we had a little more of that rich Gulf of Mexico moisture spread northward, pushing dew point temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday’s heat will be no different as highs will be quick to climb back into the low 90s. However, we will have a bit more cloud cover in place throughout the day thanks to a weak disturbance sliding overhead.

Wednesday’s Cold Front:

A secondary disturbance to our northwest will bring a little more cloud cover into tonight, turning skies mostly cloudy. Not too far behind will be an isolated chance for a few showers and storms. It’s important to note that there has been a downward trend in our rain chances compared to what models were showing 24 hours ago, hence why the Storm Prediction Center took us out of the level 1 Marginal Risk.

In other words, severe weather is highly unlikely with any thunderstorm that does form overnight. From there, the chance for rain will stick around in an isolated fashion until the front passes through mid to late Wednesday morning.

Once the front is clear of the region, a significant cool down will commence. One that will land highs in the low 80s Wednesday afternoon, then to the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows also plunge, landing in the low to mid 50s.

Tagging along with these comfortable temperatures will be a decent amount of sunshine as high pressure takes control of our atmosphere. It won’t be until late Sunday into Monday that our next best opportunity for some much-needed rainfall arrives.