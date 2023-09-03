Temperatures have been trending up over the last few days. Just 4 days ago, temperatures were 7 degrees below average! Yesterday, high temperatures were around 7 degrees above average!

The warming trend continued into Sunday afternoon, with temperatures reaching into the low 90s across the whole Stateline. Rockford hit 92° for their afternoon high, 13° degrees warmer than the normal 79° high for this date.

The humidity starts to roll in overnight, with lows only dropping to the mid-60s. Dew points will be rising all night, so Monday morning will feel significantly more humid than Sunday morning was.

Historically, Labor Day brings warm weather. Rockford’s average high temperature on Labor Day is 80°. In the last decade, we have seen a number of days near or above that mark, including 4 of the last 10 years reach the mid-80s! That being said, we have not reached the 90° mark since 2012, when we tied our record high of 96°.

This Labor Day appears to reach the 90° mark for the first time since 2012, with our forecast high of 93°. Humidity will be much more of a concern than it was Saturday and Sunday, with dew points rising into the low 70s early in the day. This will bring heat index values into the mid and upper 90s for the afternoon. Make sure to practice basic heat safety precautions if you plan to celebrate the holiday outdoors!

Our next chance for rain comes after a hot and humid Tuesday. Chances for rain and even a few storms increase into the evening and night as our next wave approaches from the Southwest. This will bring scattered showers and an isolated storm to the area through the passing of a cold front early in the day Wednesday.

Once that front passes, cooler and drier air will move in. This sticks with us through the end of next week. Afternoon highs will be near the 80° mark most days after Thursday.

This pattern of closer to normal temperatures looks to last through the middle of the month as well, with near average temperatures expected between the 11th and 17th of September, per the Climate Prediction Center.

In the meantime, temperatures continue to remain warmer than normal through the few days following Labor Day. Our only chances for rain come in a scattered form Tuesday evening into Wednesday before a cold front clears us out for the rest of the week.