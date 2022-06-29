Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be hot, but it won’t be too humid as dew point temperatures are expected to drop into the low 60s, perhaps even mid to upper 50s, during the afternoon. Southwest winds will increase as a cold front sits to our northwest and high pressure sits to our southeast. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph throughout the afternoon and evening. This will help push temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s throughout much of the area.

As a cold front approaches from the north and northwest Thursday night, cloud cover will gradually begin to increase. The front will cross southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois early Friday, bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the first half of the day.

As the front sinks south by early afternoon, skies are likely to remain mostly cloudy during the day which may hold temperatures down into the upper 70s and low 80s. Right now the forecast high for Friday is 82 degrees. Heavy downpours are possible as the front moves through Friday morning, but rainfall totals don’t appear to be more than half an inch. A slower moving cold front could increase the risk of thunderstorm coverage, as well as heavier rainfall into the afternoon. Right now, the threat for any severe weather appears to remain on the lower end. Skies will dry out by Friday night.