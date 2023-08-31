Sunny skies greeted us on the last day of August as temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s. It has been an absolutely beautiful late summer afternoon. It would be even better if we had some rain in the forecast, but that chance remains extremely low through the holiday weekend and early next week.

Under clear skies Thursday night temperatures will dip back into the low 50s, climbing into the low 80s Friday afternoon. Winds will remain from the southeast throughout the day before shifting to the southwest Friday night.

A strong ridge of high pressure currently centered over the Plains will inch closer to the Great Lakes this weekend. Surface high pressure over the southeast will help keep the jet stream to the north. As a result, temperatures will warm near 90 degrees Saturday, then into the low to mid 90s Sunday and Monday. The 90-degree heat will continue early next week, with the 80s likely sticking around through the end of the week.

Even though temperatures are expected to warm the humidity will not be nearly as bad as it was last week. This has to do with the dew point temperature. Dew points last week warmed into the low 80s in a few locations. That is a VERY tropical-like air mass. Dew point temperatures going into the weekend will be nearly 20-30 degrees cooler than last week. This means that the heat index for the weekend will feel more like the actual air temperature, if not slightly below. A southerly breeze will also help offset some of the heat.

Early next week, however, Gulf moisture will slowly be on the increase causing dew point temperatures to rise slightly. As a result, it’ll begin to feel a little more humid during the first full week of September.