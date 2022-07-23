Hot & Humid Saturday:

Once this morning’s round of showers and storms comes to a close by mid-morning, a hot and humid afternoon is to follow. Highs are expected to soar into the lower 90s. Along with the uptick in heat comes an uptick in humidity, resulting in heat indices at or above 100° for some.

For that, the National has placed Jo-Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, and Stephenson Counties in northern Illinois, along with Green County up in southern Wisconsin under a Heat Advisory until 8PM. Heat indices in these areas could sit near or over the 100-degree mark.

If you have any plans to be outside this afternoon and evening, make sure you practice heat safety. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.

2nd Round Arrives Late:

It’s during the time in which the heat advisory is in effect that our atmosphere will have the opportunity to recharge. This is all ahead of another round of showers and thunderstorms that’s slated to move in ahead of a cold front this evening.

The Storm Prediction Center placed our areas along and north of highway 20 under an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather, with the rest of area being placed under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5). This round is expected to develop across southern Minnesota/northern Iowa late this afternoon and track east-southeast towards the region.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary concern with this strong line, followed by localized flooding, small-sized hail, and an isolated brief tornado. Rain and storm chances from there look to continue into the early stages of our Sunday as the cold front slides through.

A mostly cloudy sky is expected to remain into the afternoon, with gradually clearing taking place late. The shift in wind we see behind tomorrow’s frontal passage will bring highs down from the lower 90s today to the mid 80s by Sunday afternoon. We’ll also see a chop in humidity levels as well. Highs will continue to fall into next week, peaking in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday. In addition to that, high pressure moves in, bringing a quiet start to the work week.