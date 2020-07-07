Hot & Humid Stretch Continues, Storm Chances Remain Isolated

Yesterday was the 4th straight day that Rockford observed a high of 90° or higher. In fact, it’s been so hot that the average temperature for the first 6 days of July comes to 91.7°. That currently stands as the 5th warmest start to the month on record for the Rockford area. The top spot of course being 2012 which ended up with a whopping 99.8° for an average high temperature. Looking ahead, we still have a ways to go before we see any kind of relief from this hot stretch, with rain chances remaining isolated.

It’s been the trend as of recent, a warm start leading to a hot and muggy afternoon. Temperatures to start were a few degrees warmer than 24 hours ago, in the low 70s for most locations. Once again, we’ll see temperatures quickly soar into the low 90s by this afternoon, under partly sunny skies.

Although a carbon copy of yesterday’s weather, we do have a better shot at seeing isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. That’s all thanks to a weak disturbance aloft that tracks into the region by this afternoon. That along with the heat and humidity will lead to these chances, with the threat ending shortly after sunset. Nothing severe expected with the thunderstorm activity later today, but heavy rainfall is a possibility as there will a decent amount of atmospheric moisture.

If you’re not a fan of the recent heat, you may want to refrain from reading the rest of this discussion. But, you need to know the forecast, and that calls for not only the continuation of this hot stretch of weather, but with the addition of higher humidity.

Temperatures today through Thursday are expected to remain in the low 90s, with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. This will make it feel much more uncomfortable out there during the “peak heating” hours. The heat index today will climb into the mid-upper 90s, with a better shot at the 100° mark both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Remember to practice heat safety, especially if you are going to be working outside for a prolonged period of time.

Along with this heat and humidity does come a chance to see some rain. Although chances are going to remain isolated during the afternoon today and tomorrow, the Thursday evening- Friday morning time frame does provide our best chance to see thunderstorm activity here in the Stateline.

Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the western counties of the viewing area under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. A threat that will need to be closely monitored over the next 2 days. The cold front that brings us the chance for severe weather also brings some relief from this hot and humid weather pattern, dropping highs into the 80s for the weekend.