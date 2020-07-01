Hot Start to July, Storm Chances Remain Isolated into 4th of July Weekend

Different month, same summer-time heat. As we now enter the month of July, the hottest month of the year is off to a scorching start.

After topping out at 90° yesterday, the Stateline woke up to temperatures in the upper 60s-low 70s, with it feeling a bit humid with dew points in the same vicinity. The rest of day features plenty of more sunshine thanks to a weak area of high pressure over The Great Lakes region. High temperatures should climb close to the 90°, especially with the sunshine and light southeasterly surface winds. I do think that we see a few more clouds by the afternoon, with one of them bubbling up into a thunderstorm by this evening. But the odds of that happening are pretty slim. Chances diminish shortly after sunset, leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight.

Now, we did hit a high of 90° at the Rockford International Airport, and we have quite a long stretch of 90° days ahead. So that begs the question, what is considered a “heat wave”. Well, according to the World Meteorological Organization, a heat wave is 5 or more consecutive days of prolonged heat, where the daily max temperature is higher than the average high temperature by 9+ degrees. With that being said, another omega “blocking” ridge is expected to set up across the central United States, leading to the continuation of this summer-like heat into the 4th of July weekend.

Thanks to this blocking pattern, the continued surge of warm air will allow for a good chance for highs in the low 90s over the holiday weekend and even into the start of next week. However, average highs for the start of July range from the low to mid 80s, so it won’t technically be considered a “heat wave” by definition. But the warmth will definitely be noticeable. Dew points are expected to remain in the mid-60s and low 70s, which will allow for heat index values close to the triple digit mark at times. So it would be a great and life-saving strategy to practice heat safety guidelines. Such as, if you are working outside, be sure to have a place to take frequent shade. It is also important to stay hydrated, so drink plenty and I mean PLENTY of water.

Great news however for the 4th of July weekend. The forecast is looking pretty dry for the most part with the exception of this summer-time heat and humidity bubbling up a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. No systems or frontal boundaries are being shown tracking into the Stateline area for the upcoming weekend. As mentioned above, it is going to be a scorcher each day of the weekend with highs in the low 90s. If you’re planning on celebrating the holiday, be sure to do it while being safe from the heat. Perfect pool weather if you have a pool in at your disposal!