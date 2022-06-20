90s Start Off the Week:

If you ask me, the weather for Father’s Day weekend gets a PERFECT 10 out of 10. Each day featured plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s. Although it felt warm on Father’s Day itself, dew points in the 40s allowed the air to have a comfortable feel to it. The same high pressure system that brought this beautiful stretch of weather is going to be responsible for a big spike in our temperatures to kick off the week.

Sunshine is expected to dominate most if not all of the daylight hours today. That, along with an organized southwest breeze will place high temperatures in the lower 90s. Believe it or not, this won’t come close to tying or breaking a record high as our record sits at 101° (1988).

Now, while it will feel hot, moisture is somewhat lagging, meaning it won’t be terribly humid during peak-heating hours. Sunshine will again dominate a majority of the day tomorrow, allowing temperatures to climb further into the 90s. Winds remain breezy out of the southwest, resulting in higher levels of humidity.

The combination of the two will allow heat index values to either climb to or even exceed the triple-digit mark. As of early Monday morning, no heat-related advisories have been issued. But it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see one issued at some point Monday.

Storm Chances Tuesday:

The surge in warmth all occurs ahead of a slowly advancing cold front that will spark the chance for a few thunderstorms late Tuesday/Tuesday night. Earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center did expand the already in place Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) to include more of the area.

With atmospheric shear (winds turning with height) lacking, this scattered round of thunderstorms will be slow-moving, with the biggest concerns being hail and damaging downbursts winds. Once the cold front is to our east, temperatures slightly fall for Wednesday, with highs landing in the upper 80s. Highs actually look to remain above-average into the weekend, with another 90-degree day possible on Saturday.