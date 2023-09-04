Hot & Humid Holiday:

For the first time in the month of September, and for the 12th time in 2023, 90° weather made it’s presence known at Rockford Airport. But it was a dry heat as dew point temperatures sat in the upper 50s and low 60s for a majority of the day.

For Labor Day, you can pretty much copy Sunday’s weather and paste it into today’s forecast. The one big difference however will be the rise in humidity, which will make it feel a bit more humid. Highs are ticketed to reach the low 90s under wall to wall sunshine once again. But when you factor in the higher humidity levels, expect heat indices to sit in the upper 90s.

Partly cloudy skies remain with us overnight, with temperature only falling into the low 70s. A weak disturbance lifting into northern Illinois will help develop a few clouds during the afternoon. However, winds remain warm and breezy out of the south and southwest, allowing hot and humid conditions to continue.

This disturbance may also bring the low chance for a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances get a little bit better late Tuesday night into early Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Overall, severe weather doesn’t appear to a concern as the best forcing will be displaced across N. Iowa, SE. Minnesota, and NW. Wisconsin.

Wednesday’s Cold Front:

As the cold front slides through early Wednesday, a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms will be present. Again, the threat for severe weather is rather low. But the Storm Prediction Center does have areas along and east of I-39 under a level 1 Marginal Risk, mainly for damaging winds and small-sized hail.

The bigger weather headline with Wednesday’s cold front will be the temperature drop that follows. Highs will fall back into the low to mid 80s Wednesday, then to the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday. Overnight low temperatures during this stretch will end up seasonable cool in the low to mid 50s. All in all, the A/C will be a must for today and Tuesday. But by Thursday, you can open up those windows, giving the A/C another much needed break!