Refreshing Start:

Well, that northeast wind was just what the doctor ordered as we’re seeing a big difference in both air temperature and humidity this morning. Compared to 24 hours ago, temperatures are running 5°-10 ° cooler, with most our local airports sitting in the lower 60s. Aside from a little patchy fog, another quiet morning lies ahead.

Warm Friday:

As the day carries on, winds across the area will take a turn to the southeast. This warmer wind flow will help bring both our temperatures and humidity levels up a smidge for our Friday. Under a partly cloudy sky, highs will land in the mid to upper 80s. Combine that with the humidity and you may see heat indices in the lower 90s. Unfortunately, the warming doesn’t stop there.

Hot Weekend Ahead:

An upper-level ridge sitting over the four corners region is expected to shift eastward towards the western Great Lakes over the weekend. At the surface, winds will take a turn from the southeast to the southwest, allowing more of the warmer air out west to filter into the region.

Expect high temperatures in the lower 90s, with heat index values registering near the triple-digit mark. In other words, Saturday will feel very uncomfortable at times. If you plan on attending any outdoor events Saturday, such as Day 2 of Festa Italiana or Day 4 of the Ogle County Fair, please practice heat safety and have the sunscreen on hand.

Next Storm System:

Precipitation chances will increasing throughout the day on Sunday as our next frontal boundary approaches from the northwest. Ahead of it, highs will once again be on either side of the 90-degree mark, with heat indices in the upper 90s. Now, I wouldn’t cancel definitely any outdoor plans just yet as forecast models are still in disagreement with the timing of the cold front. For instance, one global models brings it in during the day on Sunday while the other waits until Monday morning.

This aspect of the forecast should come into more clarity over the next 24 to 48 hours. For the time being, plan on scattered storm chances late in the day on Sunday and into the early stages of Monday. The cooler air that filters in behind this cold front looks to help bring temperatures down considerably into the beginning of next week. Highs look to fall from the low 90s Saturday to the upper 70s by Monday.