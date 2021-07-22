Hotter & More Humid Times Lie Ahead, Worst of the Heat Arrives Over the Weekend

Only Getting Hotter From Here:

Wednesday featured a lovely break from the summer heat and humidity, as high temperatures for most topped out in the upper 70s. Yes, we had a few isolated showers stick around with us into the afternoon, but the low heat and humidity gave us a great reason to shut the A/C unit off and open up those windows. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case today as the heat and humidity is set to ramp up in a big way setting the stage for a hot weekend.

Turn On The A/C:

Remember the frontal boundary that came through Tuesday evening? You know, the one that helped filtered in yesterday’s “comfortableness”? It’s because of that same boundary that our daily high temperatures get a big boost before the weekend, with highs in the 90s lasting well into next week.

Winds as this frontal boundary lifts through today will shift to the south-southwest, allowing highs to make a significant jump from the upper 70s yesterday to the upper 80s Friday, and then into the low 90s by Saturday afternoon. Along with this uptick in heat and humidity comes a chance for a few late-day thunderstorms both today and Friday. Thankfully, severe weather is not expected.

90s Into Next Week:

The worst of this incoming round of heat and humidity is scheduled to arrive over the weekend, as heat index values look to approach or even eclipse the 100° mark. I may sound like a broken record but it’s VERY important to include heat safety in your weekend plans. With extreme heat like this, it’s important to keep yourself and your loved ones safe by drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks in the shade.

Wearing light clothing is another great way to keep yourself safe from the extreme heat. A cold front sliding through late Saturday into Sunday won’t bring temperatures down all that much into new work week, but it will bring us a little relief in regards to the humidity. While the heat continues, high pressure will move in following Saturday’s cold frontal passage, bringing a better chance for sunshine early next week.