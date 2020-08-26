Hottest Day of the Year Possible Today as Extreme Heat Continues

It’s been a sweltering stretch here in the Stateline the past couple of days. High temperatures at the Rockford International Airport have climbed into the low to mid 90s, with heat indices creeping closer to the triple digit mark. If you are like me and are wondering when we are going to get some much needed relief from the heat, unfortunately that holds off until the weekend. Another day of extreme heat is expected for our Wednesday. The only difference with today’s forecast is that today could wind up as the warmest day of the year.

Unlike Monday morning, the First Warn radar was quiet as many stepped out the door this morning. However, this morning did feature another warm and muggy conditions, with both our temperatures and dew points falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. That should tell the tale for the rest of our Wednesday, as temperatures quickly climb into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Currently, we are forecasting a high of 96°, which falls a degree short of the record high of 97° set back in 1953. As the saying goes, “records were meant to be broken”. We’ll see how much today’s sunshine, and southwesterly surface winds push us this afternoon. So, there is a chance we could end the day with a new record high. However, as we’ve seen the past couple of days, it sure has felt hotter outside. When you factor in the dew points, heat indices will approach the triple digit mark once again.

That is why is it very essential to keep practicing heat safety, especially if your plans take you outdoors later today. Drink plenty of water, dress comfortably and lightly, and make sure to take frequent breaks in either the shade or in an air-conditioned room if possible. Also, something to keep in mind during the extreme heat is your pets well-being. With today being National Dog Day, just make sure to keep their paws in mind. As temperatures quickly rise into the low to mid, even the upper 90s, the pavement temperature is going to be way hotter than that. So, try to walk them on grassy surfaces to avoid the steamy hot pavement, and also shorten their walk times. Remember, pets are family too. Give them the same safety and love that you give to yourself and the ones around you.