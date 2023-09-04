Temperatures Monday afternoon warmed into the low 90s area wide. With dew points climbing into the middle to upper 60s, it felt a little more humid today when compared to the last couple of days. Tuesday will be another hot one with highs reaching the low 90s once again and heat index values ranging between 95-100 degrees. Following Tuesday, the heat will break with temperatures falling closer to where they should be for the first week of September – in the upper 70s.

Monday’s high temperature of 92 degrees in Rockford was the hottest temperature on Labor Day in over a decade! While it wasn’t a record for Labor Day – or September 4th – it was the first time the high temperature made it to 90 degrees, or above, on Labor Day since 2012 when the high temperature that Labor Day (September 3rd) reached 96 degrees.