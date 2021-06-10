Hottest temperature so far this year record Thursday

It was a hot day across the Stateline as temperatures soared into the mid 90s Thursday afternoon. The official high temperature in Rockford reached 97 degrees making it the hottest day not only so far this year, but also the hottest day since July 20th, 2019 when the high temperature also reached 97 degrees. The record high still stands at 98 degrees set back in 1933.

The high heat continues into Friday with afternoon temperatures likely topping the mid 90s once again. The record high temperature for Friday is also 98 degrees which was set back in 1933; right now the forecast for Friday is 96 degrees. There may be a little more cloud cover during the afternoon as a weakening storm system moves in from the west across Iowa, and from the north with a weakening storm system currently moving across northern Wisconsin.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible again Friday afternoon and evening, but a lid (or CAP) may limit that growth during the afternoon. We could see a few more thunderstorms form by the evening and overnight with the arrival of a cold front by Saturday morning.