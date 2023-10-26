The spookiest day of the year is now less than a week away.

While you put the final pieces of your Halloween costume together, you might want to add some warmer clothing to the checklist. The coldest air of the season thus far is scheduled to spill into the Great Lakes Sunday night into Monday.

This will severely limit high temperatures to the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon. By the time trick-or-treating gets underway, temperatures for most will likely have fallen into the mid 30s.

On the plus side, we aren’t expecting precipitation of any kind at this moment in time to ruin the spooky festivities. But keep in mind, there is still time for the forecast to change.

High pressure over the central plains will keep things under control to round out the month of October. This is much different compared to Halloween 2019 where 3.1″ of snow fell at the Rockford Airport, resulting in the snowiest Halloween on record.