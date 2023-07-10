Temperatures Monday afternoon warmed into the mid 80s area wide, reaching 86 degrees in Rockford. Winds will remain breezy through the evening, subsiding during the overnight as temperatures settle into the low to mid 60s.

Ongoing thunderstorms, quickly turning severe, have developed well to the north and northwest stretching from the Plains into northern Wisconsin. These storms have formed along and ahead of a cold front that’ll slowly sink in our direction Monday night. The severe threat will continue as the front moves south but will diminish by the time the storms reach the Stateline. This is expected to occur between Midnight and 7am Tuesday. There does remain a chance for an isolated storm or two as the front moves through during the morning, but severe weather isn’t expected.

As the front shifts south moisture will increase ahead of it. This means the humidity will go up some late Monday night and Tuesday. Additional thunderstorms are possible with the heating of the day Tuesday, especially wherever the front ends up. Right now, the greatest risk appears to be along and south of I-88, however, the storm threat will be present area wide during the afternoon and evening. Should any storms develop during the afternoon wind and hail would be the primary concerns, along with heavy rainfall.

Once the sun sets Tuesday evening the storm threat will diminish, but only for a brief time. Attention will turn to the west in Iowa where additional thunderstorms are likely to develop. These storms, as they move east and southeast, will become our next focus for storm activity Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. This activity, however, will be dependent on where the cold front ends up. If the front pushes a little further south of the Stateline that would mean that the greatest storm threat Wednesday morning would also end up to the south. If, however, the front ends up further north portions of the region could have a line of strong/severe storms move through Wednesday morning between 7am and Noon. These storms would pose a wind threat, followed by heavy rain.

Storms are possible again Wednesday afternoon, but coverage may be higher south of the area. Isolated thunderstorms will again be possible Thursday and Friday afternoon with highs back into the mid-80s.

Be sure to remain weather aware the next few days as we return to a somewhat active storm pattern. Again, best chances in the short-term for thunderstorms will be Tuesday afternoon, and then again late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.