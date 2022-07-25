Humidity Drops:

The big weather story as we jump into the new work week is going to be the drop in humidity that follows a pair of cold fronts. The first frontal boundary passed through Sunday morning, which made it feel A LOT more comfortable as we inched closer towards sunset. Winds overnight remained light out of the west and northwest, bringing dew points values down into the upper 50s this morning.

In other words, we can expect a VERY refreshing start to the day. A good amount of sunshine is expected early, with a gradual increase in cloud cover likely during the afternoon. Jumping back to today’s north-northwesterly for a brief moment, this will also bring our high temperatures down by a few degrees, with some not making it out of the 70s.

Next Cold Front:

As high pressure slides eastward into the Great Lakes, winds will take a turn and be more out of the south for Tuesday. This will likely bring our temperatures back into the lower 80s, with moisture levels increasing slightly as we get towards the evening commute.

Along with a few more late-day clouds, a few isolated sprinkles or light showers cannot be ruled out. With that being said, the higher potential for rain and even thunderstorms arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with our next front.

Remaining Comfortable:

Whatever falls during this time will add onto what has been a remarkable July rainfall-wise. As of this morning, the Rockford International Airport has observed 5.23″ of rain, which lands just over 2 1/4″ over the monthly average to date. On the flip side, this will be our only big chance for rain before we jump into the month of August.

A second area of high pressure slides in behind Wednesday’s frontal passage, keeping sunshine in the forecast into the weekend. Highs fall back to the 80-degree mark Thursday, with the potential for another 70-degree day on Friday. This week’s cooler, less humid weather pattern will bring a big-time opportunity to give the A/C a much-needed break!