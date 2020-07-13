Humidity Remains Low Monday, but Returns Later in the Week

Strong thunderstorms moved through parts of the Stateline Saturday evening, producing quite a bit of wind damage from Iowa to Illinois. Skies cleared following the storm activity Sunday as high pressure moved in over the Upper Midwest. Not only did this help keep us dry throughout the afternoon, but it also brought down the humidity! Dew point temperatures dropped into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon, as temperatures warmed into the low 80s.

Monday will be almost a carbon copy of Sunday, partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. By Monday night winds will shift around to the southeast as high pressure slips into the eastern Great Lakes. Moisture will increase during the day Tuesday as temperatures warm into the mid and upper 80s. By Tuesday night a cold front will be moving closer to the Midwest, bringing the risk for severe storms from the Plains into the Midwest. Most of our Tuesday is looking to remain dry as the cold front will still be well to the west until evening. Storm chances will increase Tuesday night as the cold front moves closer, remaining with us through the day Wednesday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the southern states as a trough of low pressure develops along southern Canada. This leaves much of the middle of the country stuck under ‘zonal flow’ – fast moving winds within the jet stream, moving from west to east. Within that flow, little disturbances will move through bringing a threat for showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week. There will be many dry hours throughout the week, but the pattern setting up will likely favor late evening/overnight thunderstorms, known as MCS’s (mesoscale convective systems). These are clusters of storms known to produce very heavy rain and strong, damaging wind gusts.

At this point, it is hard to say when exactly those storms will move through, if they will at all, but it looks like we may have a higher chance for rain/thunder Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night. Under the ridge of high pressure to the south temperatures will soar into the 90s and 100s. It’s possible we could see some of that heat, but only if the cold front from Tuesday night/Wednesday remains to our north. If not, then highs in the 80s and a better chance for thunderstorms will be likely.